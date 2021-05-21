LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] moved down -4.44: Why It’s Important

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] closed the trading session at $2.37 on 05/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.28, while the highest price level was $2.46. The company report on May 19, 2021 that LightPath Announces Participation in the Mars Exploration Program.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company,” or “we”), a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is delighted to announce that NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by our subsidiary, ISP Optics, is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover’s efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.

The Zinc Sulfide Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR) lens and beam-splitter are critical components of the Tunable Laser Spectrometer (TLS) instrument on the Mars Curiosity Rover.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, LPTH reached to a volume of 1631131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for LightPath Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.10, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LPTH stock. On May 05, 2017, analysts increased their price target for LPTH shares from 3 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPTH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

LPTH stock trade performance evaluation

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, LPTH shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.07 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.48.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.07. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of $2,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTH.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 32.40% of LPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTH stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,854,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,546,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 million in LPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.0 million in LPTH stock with ownership of nearly 3.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH] by around 736,459 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 552,397 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,342,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,631,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,047 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 363,264 shares during the same period.