JP Morgan slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] price surged by 8.22 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on May 20, 2021 that MoneyGram Online Delivers Another Record-Breaking Month with Transactions Reaching an All-Time High in April.

MoneyGram Online recorded 95% year-over-year cross-border transaction growth which drove 111% revenue growth for April.

As growth accelerates and consumer demand increases, MoneyGram expects digital to cross 50% of all transactions in 2024.

A sum of 2063766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. MoneyGram International Inc. shares reached a high of $8.04 and dropped to a low of $7.51 until finishing in the latest session at $8.03.

The one-year MGI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.57. The average equity rating for MGI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49.

MGI Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 338.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.92 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyGram International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

MGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 8.50%.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $327 million, or 48.00% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,368,719, which is approximately -0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,971,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.86 million in MGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $22.19 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 378.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 12,612,639 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,006,676 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,078,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,697,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,467,966 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,715,218 shares during the same period.