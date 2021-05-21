Innoviva Inc. [INVA] Stock trading around $13.32 per share: What’s Next?

Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ: INVA] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.33 during the day while it closed the day at $13.32. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Innoviva Announces Strategic Repurchase of GSK’s Equity Stake.

Innoviva to repurchase GSK’s current 32% stake in the company for $392 million.

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” and “the Company”) announced the execution of definitive agreement to purchase of GSK’s equity stake in Innoviva, constituting approximately 32 million shares, or 32% of the outstanding common stock, at $12.25 per share, representing a 3% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock, for a total purchase price of $392 million.

Innoviva Inc. stock has also gained 4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVA stock has inclined by 13.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.76% and gained 7.51% year-on date.

The market cap for INVA stock reached $1.34 billion, with 101.36 million shares outstanding and 68.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.18K shares, INVA reached a trading volume of 1678155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innoviva Inc. [INVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVA shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Innoviva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviva Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13.

INVA stock trade performance evaluation

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, INVA shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Innoviva Inc. [INVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviva Inc. [INVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +92.07. Innoviva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.00.

Return on Total Capital for INVA is now 37.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviva Inc. [INVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.40. Additionally, INVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviva Inc. [INVA] managed to generate an average of $44,880,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Innoviva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 98.00 and a Current Ratio set at 98.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Innoviva Inc. [INVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviva Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviva Inc. go to 19.34%.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $948 million, or 72.80% of INVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,349,416, which is approximately 1.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,582,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.0 million in INVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.14 million in INVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA] by around 4,533,975 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,988,112 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 60,628,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,150,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,895 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 933,099 shares during the same period.