Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] moved up 8.10: Why It’s Important

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] closed the trading session at $11.74 on 05/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.88, while the highest price level was $11.76. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Extreme Named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year.

Extreme Sees Merit-Based Recognition as Demonstration of its Commitment to a More Effortless User Experience and Exceptional Service.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, announced it has been named as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for the fourth consecutive year. The company received a 4.7 out of 5 rating as of March 2021 among globally representative customers across multiple verticals, including healthcare, education, and finance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.39 percent and weekly performance of 19.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 115.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 2118847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on EXTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXTR stock trade performance evaluation

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.80. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 260.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +53.41. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.38.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now -10.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,902.09. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,240.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of -$49,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extreme Networks Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,201 million, or 80.80% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,686,631, which is approximately 0.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,555,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.19 million in EXTR stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $72.77 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 10,803,133 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,138,494 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 84,317,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,259,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,336,149 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 959,231 shares during the same period.