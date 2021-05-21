Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is 38.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$0.99. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Atish Shah to its Board of Directors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced the appointment of Atish Shah to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 16, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Since April 2016, Mr. Shah has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), a lodging REIT that owns a select, curated portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotel properties.

A sum of 1143211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $42.34 and dropped to a low of $40.885 until finishing in the latest session at $41.57.

The one-year PLAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.78. The average equity rating for PLAY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $48.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

PLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.97, while it was recorded at 43.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.75 and a Gross Margin at -40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.42.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,246.90. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,216.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of -$24,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PLAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted -1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,011 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,476,182, which is approximately 5.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,717,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.1 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $184.93 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 7,639,633 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 8,552,860 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 32,188,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,381,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,407,715 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,279,140 shares during the same period.