Credit Suisse slashes price target on Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] – find out why.

Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.52%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Green Plains to Participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 16th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. EDT (1:40 p.m. CDT). Additionally, the company will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors on May 19 and 20, 2021.

Materials used for the conference, the live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, GPRE stock rose by 202.19%. The one-year Green Plains Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.03. The average equity rating for GPRE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.18 billion, with 37.70 million shares outstanding and 33.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, GPRE stock reached a trading volume of 1778259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $30 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Green Plains Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on GPRE stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GPRE shares from 7 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44.

GPRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, GPRE shares gained by 15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Green Plains Inc. [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Green Plains Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.02. Green Plains Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.31. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$129,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Green Plains Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GPRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Plains Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc. go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc. [GPRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,319 million, or 89.89% of GPRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,999,349, which is approximately 23.574% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,925,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.71 million in GPRE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $70.01 million in GPRE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Green Plains Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Green Plains Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRE] by around 17,996,352 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,533,548 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,270,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,800,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,678,217 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,910 shares during the same period.