Coty Inc. [COTY] Is Currently -0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -0.59% or -0.05 points to close at $8.47 with a heavy trading volume of 6592469 shares. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Coty Profit Momentum Continues in Q3, Delivering Early Results Across Brand Portfolio.

Prestige Brands and Asia Pacific Region Resume Growth.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Over $180M Improvement in Reported Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA, Fueled by Over 400bps of Gross Margin Expansion and Continued Cost Reductions.

It opened the trading session at $8.49, the shares rose to $8.69 and dropped to $8.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COTY points out that the company has recorded 65.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -219.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 6592469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $1,717 million, or 50.10% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,154,408, which is approximately 7.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,615,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.91 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $84.5 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 29.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 46,684,526 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 31,645,897 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 124,355,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,685,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,245,141 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,412,095 shares during the same period.