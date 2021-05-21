Citigroup lifts Qudian Inc. [QD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] gained 5.47% on the last trading session, reaching $2.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Qudian Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021 (U.S. Time). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.qudian.com.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Qudian will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Level 39, Tower A, AVIC Zijin Plaza, Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People’s Republic of China, 361000.

Qudian Inc. represents 253.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $511.05 million with the latest information. QD stock price has been found in the range of $2.005 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, QD reached a trading volume of 3102291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 24.70.

Trading performance analysis for QD stock

Qudian Inc. [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.78. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.47 and a Gross Margin at +77.52. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for QD is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.64. Additionally, QD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qudian Inc. [QD] managed to generate an average of $132,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qudian Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -96.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -5.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qudian Inc. [QD]

There are presently around $133 million, or 31.40% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,722,435, which is approximately 12.208% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 5,624,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.93 million in QD stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $11.6 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 23,308,004 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 13,625,050 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 25,958,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,891,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,694,364 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,672,032 shares during the same period.