ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $23.80 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.66%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on June 3, 2021.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, June 3, 2021. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on June 3, 2021. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock rose by 143.60%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.18. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.45 billion, with 270.84 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 2754652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.24, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$5,984 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,551 million, or 57.00% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.36 million in CHPT stocks shares; and G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P., currently with $188.78 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 63,250,774 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,251,419 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 676,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,178,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,729,935 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 900,364 shares during the same period.