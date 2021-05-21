Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] is -24.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDE] traded at a low on 05/20/21, posting a -4.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.39. The company report on May 18, 2021 that BETA Technologies closes $368 million funding round led by Fidelity and backed by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund.

Fidelity Management & Research Company is joined by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, aviation investor Redbird Capital, and other new and returning investors. This funding will help accelerate development of BETA’s electric aviation ecosystem including its ALIA aircraft.

BETA recently received the first airworthiness approval for a manned electric aircraft from the U.S. Air Force in critical step toward adoption of electric aircraft.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1141129 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blade Air Mobility Inc. stands at 11.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.52%.

The market cap for BLDE stock reached $283.16 million, with 34.45 million shares outstanding and 27.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, BLDE reached a trading volume of 1141129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blade Air Mobility Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

How has BLDE stock performed recently?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, BLDE shares dropped by -16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Blade Air Mobility Inc. [BLDE]

There are presently around $64 million, or 73.70% of BLDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDE stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 25% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 934,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.84 million in BLDE stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $7.84 million in BLDE stock with ownership of nearly 5892.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Blade Air Mobility Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDE] by around 4,449,891 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 13,767,632 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,562,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,655,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,939 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 10,485,090 shares during the same period.