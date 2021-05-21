Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] moved up 14.95: Why It’s Important

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADES] closed the trading session at $6.15 on 05/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.40, while the highest price level was $6.40. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Advanced Emissions Solutions Initiates Strategic Alternatives Review to Maximize Shareholder Value.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the “Company” or “ADES”), the parent company of ADA-ES, Inc. and ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC (collectively, “ADA”), announced that the Company has initiated a strategic review to assess a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

“Due to our manufacturing assets, product and technology expertise, along with the strategic transactions completed during the last twelve months, we are in an advantaged positioned within the activated carbon market,” said Greg Marken, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “This unique position offers us the opportunity to evaluate the best use of our strategic assets. With our RC cash flows scheduled to cease at the end of this year and the expected elimination of our remaining term loan balance during the second quarter of this year, we feel that ’s announcement is a prudent step toward ensuring we maximize shareholder value. We will remain highly focused on executing our business plan throughout this process.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.82 percent and weekly performance of 18.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 177.36K shares, ADES reached to a volume of 2383022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

ADES stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.27. With this latest performance, ADES shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.72 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for ADES is now -10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, ADES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] managed to generate an average of -$149,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. go to 50.00%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [ADES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 65.80% of ADES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADES stocks are: ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 1,981,889, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,679,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 million in ADES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.88 million in ADES stock with ownership of nearly 5.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ADES] by around 671,933 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,166 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 9,491,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,472,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADES stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,404 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,268 shares during the same period.