why Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.42

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] plunged by -$1.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.56 during the day while it closed the day at $44.59. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Results Significantly Ahead of Expectations With Operating Income Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels.

Drove Sequential Improvement in Topline Trends and Outperformed Third Quarter Revenue Outlook.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also loss -0.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has inclined by 17.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.39% and gained 43.47% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $12.03 billion, with 278.20 million shares outstanding and 278.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3144151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $39 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $46, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 26 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.93, while it was recorded at 46.08 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 53.27%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,254 million, or 94.30% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,046,563, which is approximately 22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,018,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 51,663,062 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 41,158,350 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 159,562,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,384,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,246,756 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,422,440 shares during the same period.