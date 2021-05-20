Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] loss -4.17% or -0.8 points to close at $18.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3064952 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon future.

Global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey and leading international precious metals mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, form a strategic partnership.

It opened the trading session at $18.51, the shares rose to $18.90 and dropped to $18.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBSW points out that the company has recorded 33.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, SBSW reached to a volume of 3064952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $22.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.80, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 57.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.32. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $861 million, or 11.30% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,239,517, which is approximately 5.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,701,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.36 million in SBSW stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $68.25 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly -9.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 11,739,430 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 35,229,409 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 96,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,872,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,856,111 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 25,920,465 shares during the same period.