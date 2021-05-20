Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] closed the trading session at $4.55 on 05/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.38, while the highest price level was $4.9794. The company report on April 26, 2021 that LIZHI INC. Partners with WM Motor to Create Branded Podcasts.

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced its cooperation with WM Motor, an emerging Chinese electric vehicle company, to create WM Motor’s first branded podcast on the LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese). Last week, LIZHI announced that it entered into a collaboration with WM Motor to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product into WM Motor’s in-car system for its electric vehicles. LIZHI’s in-car audio product is currently available on WM W6 model vehicles.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

LIZHI Podcast is a vertical podcast platform that engages users with high-quality curated podcast content. WM Motor is an emerging electric vehicle company that provides innovative mobility solutions to consumers across China. Since its establishment in 2015, WM Motor has developed multiple smart electric vehicle models including WM EX5, WM EX6 Plus and the recently launched WM W6. The company’s mission is to promote the development of smart mobility solutions through technological innovation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.27 percent and weekly performance of -2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, LIZI reached to a volume of 3108598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

LIZI stock trade performance evaluation

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, LIZI shares dropped by -26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.50. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.47.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -102.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.89. Additionally, LIZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$18,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.78.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -575.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 1.30% of LIZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIZI stocks are: ATOM INVESTORS LP with ownership of 701,917, which is approximately 469.724% of the company’s market cap and around 11.76% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in LIZI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.29 million in LIZI stock with ownership of nearly 2467.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 928,884 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 113,765 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 82,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,426 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,900 shares during the same period.