Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] moved up 7.50: Why It’s Important

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] closed the trading session at $1.29 on 05/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.11, while the highest price level was $1.38. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

John Koconis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Timber, commented, “In the first quarter Timber continued to advance on all of its programs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.62 percent and weekly performance of 18.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 2935221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.35. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7608, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3785 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 102,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in TMBR stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $65000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -68.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 355,727 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 130,015 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 70,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,724 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,636 shares during the same period.