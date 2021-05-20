Telos Corporation [TLS] fell -10.07% so far this year. What now?

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] plunged by -$4.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.33 during the day while it closed the day at $29.66. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Telos Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue Increases 43% Year-Over-Year to $55.8 Million.

Gross Profit Increases to $14.4 Million.

The market cap for TLS stock reached $1.80 billion, with 60.52 million shares outstanding and 40.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 721.99K shares, TLS reached a trading volume of 2931629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telos Corporation [TLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLS shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

TLS stock trade performance evaluation

Telos Corporation [TLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Telos Corporation [TLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.86, while it was recorded at 32.85 for the last single week of trading.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telos Corporation [TLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.58. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of $2,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Telos Corporation [TLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $677 million, or 31.90% of TLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,234,696, which is approximately 64.321% of the company’s market cap and around 26.60% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,512,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.52 million in TLS stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $38.59 million in TLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 9,867,206 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,485,359 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,485,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,837,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,625 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,621,701 shares during the same period.