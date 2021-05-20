Target Corporation [TGT] Is Currently 6.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] gained 6.09% or 12.58 points to close at $219.01 with a heavy trading volume of 13361606 shares. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings.

First quarter comparable sales grew 22.9 percent, on top of 10.8 percent growth last year.

It opened the trading session at $206.43, the shares rose to $219.82 and dropped to $209.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGT points out that the company has recorded 32.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 13361606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $210.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $215, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 200 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.21, while it was recorded at 211.05 for the last single week of trading, and 175.71 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 10.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $87,095 million, or 82.60% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,847,278, which is approximately -0.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,768,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.01 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -2.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 30,829,281 shares. Additionally, 875 investors decreased positions by around 29,946,973 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 336,900,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,676,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,810,471 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,660,632 shares during the same period.