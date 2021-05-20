Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] moved up 0.08: Why It’s Important

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $111.07 on 05/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.01, while the highest price level was $112.21. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Generate Announces Unique Partnership With Starbucks to Supply Clean Energy to Starbucks Stores and Provide Affordable, Green Power to Surrounding Communities With New York Community Solar Projects.

Projects to Expand Access to Clean Energy for Starbucks stores and up to 24,000 Households, Small Businesses, Churches, Non-Profits and Universities.

Generate, a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure, announced that it has put the first six of up to 23 New York State community solar projects into service under an innovative multi-year facility with Starbucks Coffee Company. The projects are expected to supply solar energy for local Starbucks stores and up to 24,000 households, small businesses, nonprofits, churches, universities and stores in multiple geographies, including those designated as under-served communities. In addition to clean energy, program participants will receive a discount to their current electricity rates under New York State’s Community Distributed Generation program, making clean energy access more affordable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.82 percent and weekly performance of -2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 5141305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $123.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $108 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $120, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 287.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.05, while it was recorded at 110.71 for the last single week of trading, and 98.67 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 52.60%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,386 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,308,860, which is approximately 8.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,169,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.17 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,159 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 50,414,392 shares. Additionally, 938 investors decreased positions by around 47,945,440 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 724,421,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,781,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,626,980 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 17,504,799 shares during the same period.