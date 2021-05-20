Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $76

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] surged by $5.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $103.85 during the day while it closed the day at $102.55. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Silvergate Completes At-the-Market Equity Offering Program.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, announced that it has completed its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Silvergate announced on March 9, 2021 that it had filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”) from time to time through the ATM Offering. Since the Company’s March 9, 2021 announcement, the Company has sold in aggregate 2.79 million shares of its Common Stock for gross proceeds of $300 million and proceeds of $295.5 million net of commissions and fees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock has also gained 26.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SI stock has declined by -33.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 260.58% and gained 38.00% year-on date.

The market cap for SI stock reached $2.56 billion, with 22.50 million shares outstanding and 19.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 3594608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 12.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.44.

SI stock trade performance evaluation

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.89. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 604.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.27, while it was recorded at 95.13 for the last single week of trading, and 70.01 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,757 million, or 51.30% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,939,369, which is approximately 207.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,494,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.23 million in SI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.09 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 27.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 9,751,637 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,820,136 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,558,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,130,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,619,075 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 778,103 shares during the same period.