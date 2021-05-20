ROTH Capital slashes price target on Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] – find out why.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] traded at a low on 05/18/21, posting a -9.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

First Quarter Revenue Increased 922% to $4.4 Million.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4694389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Remark Holdings Inc. stands at 11.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.63%.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $146.69 million, with 99.60 million shares outstanding and 90.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 4694389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.52.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1310, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8924 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$177,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $34 million, or 16.60% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,075,053, which is approximately 4.119% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,674,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in MARK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.12 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 7,689,598 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,228,258 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,593,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,511,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,303,453 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 888,454 shares during the same period.