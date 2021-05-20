Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 million, down -66.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, down -2.06%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAN, CS, EBS, RMO INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Romeo Power Inc. stock is now -66.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.91 and lowest of $7.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.90, which means current price is +20.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 3255848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, RMO shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.70 and a Current Ratio set at 19.00.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $187 million, or 23.50% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,501,104, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,742,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.09 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $25.35 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 22,683,297 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,068,230 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,221,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,529,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,002,615 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,512,818 shares during the same period.