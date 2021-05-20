Rodman & Renshaw lifts Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.46%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Jaguar Health Announces the Launch of a New Social Media Channel Dedicated to Reaching the Growing Jaguar Health Community.

Newly created Jaguar Health Community Instagram page introduces jaguar-themed contest.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”), announced that the Company recently launched a new social media channel for stakeholders and the Company’s growing community of followers. The ‘Jaguar Health Community’ Instagram page will serve as a central social media communications hub for all community-building and educational awareness activities.

Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock rose by 131.07%. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.26 million, with 127.91 million shares outstanding and 127.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 3529339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 510.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6596, while it was recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2275 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.70% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 2,033,592, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,881,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in JAGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 1708066.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 7,566,111 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 233,593 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,911,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,710,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,602 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,243 shares during the same period.