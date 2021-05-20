PPL Corporation [PPL] is 4.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.58% or 0.17 points to close at $29.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5118838 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend July 1.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Tuesday, May 18, of $0.4150 per share, payable July 1, 2021, to shareowners of record as of June 10, 2021.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL’s seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

It opened the trading session at $29.16, the shares rose to $29.45 and dropped to $29.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PPL points out that the company has recorded -1.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 5118838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.84, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 28.21 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,989 million, or 70.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,660,353, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,290,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 28,859,636 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 33,939,475 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 448,252,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,051,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,132,250 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,146,699 shares during the same period.