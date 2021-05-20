Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain 34.42% so far this year. What now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] price plunged by -3.33 percent to reach at -$5.28. The company report on May 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Pioneer Natural Resources Company- PXD.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

https://www.zlk.com/compensation2/pioneer-natural-resources-company-information-request-form.

A sum of 2873828 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares reached a high of $156.275 and dropped to a low of $150.95 until finishing in the latest session at $153.09.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.41. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $192.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $188 to $167, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on PXD stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PXD shares from 180 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.84, while it was recorded at 156.28 for the last single week of trading, and 121.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PXD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 75.28%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,934 million, or 70.90% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,014,340, which is approximately 8.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,943,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 16.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 28,645,550 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 26,085,959 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 140,800,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,531,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,110,113 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,934,067 shares during the same period.