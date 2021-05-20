Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Revenue clocked in at $10.00 million, up 1.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.88%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Phunware Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“The completion of Q1 constitutes a positive operational inflection point for our business as we have quickly made our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform vision become reality across a number of key fronts,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Not only have we commenced the full roll out of our blockchain-enabled Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem specific to PhunToken, PhunCoin and PhunWallet as promised, but we have also executed a global distribution agreement with an anchor distribution partner that will be formally announced in the next several weeks. While we continue to work through what appears to be the final stages of the Covid pandemic operationally, we are both excited and comforted by the dramatic increase in business activity across all aspects of our software product and solution offerings for mobile, big data and the cloud. Importantly, these encompass all three of our core growth engines rolling forward, including our MaaS cloud, our data-driven loyalty marketplace and our secure, blockchain-enabled token, coin and wallet capabilities.”.

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock rose by 91.13%. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.87 million, with 65.52 million shares outstanding and 59.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 1525639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6575, while it was recorded at 1.2840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3286 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PHUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 21.30% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,195,011, which is approximately 89.572% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,089,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.68 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 90.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 2,767,312 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 96,612 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,970,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,834,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,697 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,835 shares during the same period.