Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $31.99 per share: What’s Next?

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Owens & Minor, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77966.

Over the last 12 months, OMI stock rose by 322.59%. The one-year Owens & Minor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.44. The average equity rating for OMI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.37 billion, with 70.83 million shares outstanding and 70.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, OMI stock reached a trading volume of 1110528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $14, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on OMI stock. On July 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OMI shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

OMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, OMI shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.10, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 27.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owens & Minor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.00. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 12.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.16. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of $4,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

OMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to 16.93%.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,110 million, or 90.40% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,297,434, which is approximately 8.011% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,326,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.4 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $123.62 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -11.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 9,402,096 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,505,517 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 48,061,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,968,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,100 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,368 shares during the same period.