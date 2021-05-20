Oppenheimer slashes price target on Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] – find out why.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] closed the trading session at $0.48 on 05/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.44, while the highest price level was $0.4894. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Sonim Technologies and Business Mobility Partners Announce New Distribution Agreement in the U.S.

Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced a new partnership with Business Mobility Partners (BMP), an Authorized Distributor of T-Mobile For Business products and services, which serves transportation, construction, healthcare, logistics and utilities verticals as well as education and the public sector.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

“We are honored to create the first of its kind joint partnership between Sonim and BMP that will deliver top-of-the-line ruggedized devices to T-Mobile business and government customers,” said Jared Deith, BMP president. “As T-Mobile’s largest exclusive authorized distributor, this partnership unlocks a tremendous greenfield opportunity for T-Mobile customers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.01 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SONM reached to a volume of 4833163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SONM stock trade performance evaluation

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, SONM shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7332, while it was recorded at 0.4536 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7883 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.93. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.77.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -65.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$94,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 54.90% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 10,439,577, which is approximately -11.676% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 3,559,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in SONM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.1 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly 80.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 5,279,128 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,563,612 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,841,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,684,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,128 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,922,639 shares during the same period.