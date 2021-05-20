New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -1.24% or -0.15 points to close at $11.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6819473 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate PFPT, GRA, NYCB, RMRM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

It opened the trading session at $12.10, the shares rose to $12.16 and dropped to $11.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded 37.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 6819473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,242 million, or 61.70% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,775,170, which is approximately 8.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,317,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.6 million in NYCB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $184.1 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 33,345,406 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 35,354,375 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 202,633,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,333,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,606,912 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,655,322 shares during the same period.