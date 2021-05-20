NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] stock Upgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $16

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] gained 5.35% on the last trading session, reaching $9.85 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that NeoPhotonics Announces Pilot Shipments of Class 60 Coherent Modulator and Class 60 Coherent Receiver for 800G and Above Coherent Transmission.

NeoPhotonics Class 60 Coherent Components Provide Complete Optical Solutions for 96 Gbaud and Above Symbol Rate Applications in Combination with its Ultra-Narrow Linewidth Nano Tunable Laser.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, announced Limited Availability of Class 60 versions of its Coherent Driver-Modulator (CDM) and Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR). These components are now shipping in initial quantities to multiple customers and address the next generation of 96 GBaud and above systems.

NeoPhotonics Corporation represents 50.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $490.63 million with the latest information. NPTN stock price has been found in the range of $9.09 to $10.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.07K shares, NPTN reached a trading volume of 1056372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for NPTN stock

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, NPTN shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for NPTN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.83. Additionally, NPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] managed to generate an average of -$3,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]

There are presently around $426 million, or 86.90% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,798,000, which is approximately 2.245% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,758,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.02 million in NPTN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.28 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 63.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 6,939,048 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,723,569 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 29,597,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,260,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,459,778 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 702,471 shares during the same period.