nCino Inc. [NCNO] Is Currently 5.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

nCino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] price surged by 5.66 percent to reach at $2.99. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Hamburg Commercial Bank Selects nCino’s Best-in-Class Technology.

HCOB will become the first lender in Germany to implement the nCino Bank Operating System®.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced that Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) will deploy the nCino Bank Operating System® as part of its IT modernisation in the course of its digital transformation.

A sum of 1445319 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. nCino Inc. shares reached a high of $55.81 and dropped to a low of $51.65 until finishing in the latest session at $55.81.

The one-year NCNO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.29. The average equity rating for NCNO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on nCino Inc. [NCNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $86.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for nCino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for nCino Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on NCNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nCino Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCNO in the course of the last twelve months was 1066.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

NCNO Stock Performance Analysis:

nCino Inc. [NCNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, NCNO shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for nCino Inc. [NCNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.91, while it was recorded at 51.81 for the last single week of trading, and 74.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into nCino Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nCino Inc. [NCNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.86 and a Gross Margin at +54.60. nCino Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for NCNO is now -13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.82. Additionally, NCNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nCino Inc. [NCNO] managed to generate an average of -$36,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.nCino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

NCNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for nCino Inc. go to 51.30%.

nCino Inc. [NCNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,649 million, or 81.90% of NCNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 31,210,896, which is approximately -5.995% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,076,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.0 million in NCNO stocks shares; and SALESFORCE.COM, INC., currently with $417.22 million in NCNO stock with ownership of nearly -30.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in nCino Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in nCino Inc. [NASDAQ:NCNO] by around 18,138,930 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 11,529,956 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 53,634,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,303,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,430,804 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,732,608 shares during the same period.