Morgan Stanley lifts BHP Group [BBL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BHP Group [NYSE: BBL] traded at a low on 05/19/21, posting a -4.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.74.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2566972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BHP Group stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for BBL stock reached $173.22 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, BBL reached a trading volume of 2566972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group [BBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBL shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BBL stock performed recently?

BHP Group [BBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, BBL shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for BHP Group [BBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.82, while it was recorded at 63.34 for the last single week of trading, and 52.65 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group [BBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group [BBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.58. BHP Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBL is now 20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group [BBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.43. Additionally, BBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group [BBL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for BHP Group [BBL]

There are presently around $9,059 million, or 4.50% of BBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBL stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 15,521,402, which is approximately 226.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,128,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $918.91 million in BBL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $659.39 million in BBL stock with ownership of nearly 245.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group [NYSE:BBL] by around 48,757,413 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 16,251,085 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 84,127,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,135,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,813,475 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,741,424 shares during the same period.