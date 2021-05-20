Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] is -32.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] gained 4.26% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces the Purchase of Lancer Center.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S.

On May 14, 2021, Medalist Diversified Holdings, L.P., the operating partnership of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (the “Company”), acquired a retail center totaling approximately 178,626 square feet of gross leasable space in Lancaster, South Carolina, commonly referred to as the Lancer Center property (“Lancer Center”), from an unaffiliated seller for a purchase price of $10,100,000, exclusive of closing costs and a $200,000 credit to the Company for major repairs. The Company’s equity investment in the acquisition of approximately $3,750,000 was funded using a portion of the net proceeds from the Company’s common stock offering that Medalist closed with Kingswood Capital on April 13, 2021. Management expects to use the remaining proceeds from the common stock offering for additional acquisitions during 2021. The balance of the purchase price for the Lancer Center was funded by a commercial loan.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. represents 4.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.61 million with the latest information. MDRR stock price has been found in the range of $1.331 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, MDRR reached a trading volume of 1942219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, MDRR shares gained by 19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6887, while it was recorded at 1.3660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9030 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.64. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.07.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.56. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 427.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -375.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRR.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 78,459, which is approximately 214.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in MDRR stocks shares; and NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $65000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 171,132 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 38,699 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 106,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,702 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 38,135 shares during the same period.