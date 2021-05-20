Mattel Inc. [MAT] Stock trading around $19.86 per share: What’s Next?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $19.86 on 05/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.66, while the highest price level was $20.40. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Mattel Launches New Toy Takeback Program Called Mattel PlayBack.

New program to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced the launch of Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback program that will enable families to extend the life of their Mattel toys once they are finished playing with them. The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and supports the company’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.81 percent and weekly performance of -1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 3178434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.49 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,697 million, or 97.40% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 47,188,269, which is approximately -2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 46,945,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.34 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $622.56 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 19,577,781 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 15,925,125 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 301,704,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,207,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,616,330 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,776 shares during the same period.