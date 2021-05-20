Masco Corporation [MAS] moved down -0.34: Why It’s Important

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $61.44 on 05/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.80, while the highest price level was $61.47. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.235 per common share, payable on June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3128889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MAS stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 69 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.85, while it was recorded at 62.96 for the last single week of trading, and 57.31 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 11.35%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,377 million, or 96.30% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.21 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 16,847,873 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 18,933,383 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 198,224,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,005,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,344,732 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,679,373 shares during the same period.