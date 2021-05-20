Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] reaches 1.72B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE: IPOE] gained 3.75% or 0.63 points to close at $17.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4634012 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Social Finance Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “SOFI”.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication as described below, “SoFi Technologies”) announced the pending transfer of the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “SCH Class A ordinary shares”) and redeemable warrants (the “SCH warrants”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) in connection with its pending business combination with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”).

Prior to the consummation of the business combination, SCH will domesticate as a Delaware corporation and will change its name to “SoFi Technologies, Inc.” (the “Domestication”). In connection with the Domestication, (1) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH Class A ordinary shares will convert automatically, on a one-for-one basis, into a share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of SoFi Technologies (the “SoFi Technologies common stock”); (2) each of the then issued and outstanding SCH warrants will convert automatically into a redeemable warrant to acquire one share of SoFi Technologies common stock (the “SoFi Technologies warrants”); and (3) each of the then issued and outstanding units of SCH that have not been previously separated into the underlying SCH Class A ordinary shares and underlying SCH warrants upon the request of the holder thereof (the “SCH units”), will be cancelled and will entitle the holder thereof to one share of SoFi Technologies common stock and one-fourth of one SoFi Technologies warrant.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, IPOE reached to a volume of 4634012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPOE stock

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] managed to generate an average of -$13,942,848 per employee.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]

There are presently around $290 million, or 52.30% of IPOE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPOE stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 3,600,018, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 2,327,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.56 million in IPOE stocks shares; and ATHANOR CAPITAL, LP, currently with $16.05 million in IPOE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE:IPOE] by around 15,554,305 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 36,568,979 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 35,475,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,648,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOE stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,150,581 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 34,547,959 shares during the same period.