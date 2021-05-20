Market cap of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] reaches 2.61B – now what?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] price surged by 8.84 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on May 19, 2021 that E2open Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Exceeded Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance.

A sum of 2559734 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $12.24 and dropped to a low of $10.70 until finishing in the latest session at $12.19.

The one-year ETWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.0. The average equity rating for ETWO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ETWO Stock Performance Analysis:

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.28. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 27.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,418 million, or 63.60% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 44,681,083, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 25,171,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.84 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $250.26 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 186,701,637 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,916,832 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,286,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,332,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,259,862 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 17,902,499 shares during the same period.