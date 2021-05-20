Market cap of Deere & Company [DE] reaches 110.62B – now what?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.07%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that John Deere Commits $2.7 million to Assist India in Fight Against COVID-19.

John Deere (NYSE: DE) announced commitments of over $2.7 million (USD) to provide urgent medical resources and ongoing state support to assist India in its fight against COVID-19.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

“Our investment in communities in India where our employees, customers and business partners live and work is designed to help address the greatest needs in the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Deere & Company. “This investment is particularly meaningful for John Deere, which has had a presence in India for more than 20 years and is the ancestral home for thousands of employees around the world.”.

Over the last 12 months, DE stock rose by 163.25%. The one-year Deere & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.44. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.62 billion, with 313.50 million shares outstanding and 312.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DE stock reached a trading volume of 2798244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $391.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 10.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.08.

DE Stock Performance Analysis:

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 375.44, while it was recorded at 374.75 for the last single week of trading, and 286.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deere & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

DE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 34.99%.

Deere & Company [DE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76,235 million, or 81.30% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,283,024, which is approximately 1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,036,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.45 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 800 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,333,495 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 16,146,899 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 180,215,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,696,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,529,855 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,603 shares during the same period.