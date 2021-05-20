Market cap of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] reaches 277.99M – now what?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] traded at a high on 05/18/21, posting a 8.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.14. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals to Feature Updated Positive Interim Results of i-MSC Study During Poster Presentation at International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy.

Poster to highlight positive safety and efficacy signals demonstrated in ongoing proof-of-concept large animal study evaluating i-MSC stem cell therapy in acute lung injury.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, announced that it will present a poster at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually May 26-28, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5154060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.62%.

The market cap for CTXR stock reached $277.99 million, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 62.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 5154060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 30.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Earnings analysis for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $24 million, or 8.80% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,066,235, which is approximately 570.919% of the company’s market cap and around 9.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,928,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 million in CTXR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.12 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 4548.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 9,365,950 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 64,458 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,814,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,245,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,973,499 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,558 shares during the same period.