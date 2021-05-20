Market cap of Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] reaches 286.14M – now what?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] jumped around 0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.70 at the close of the session, up 4.82%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Arcimoto, Churchill, Emergent BioSolutions, and Verus International and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), Churchill Capital Corporation IV (NYSE: CCIV), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS), and Verus International, Inc. (Other OTC: VRUS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Arcimoto Inc. stock is now -34.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUV Stock saw the intraday high of $8.90 and lowest of $7.8189 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.80, which means current price is +18.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 1181483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has FUV stock performed recently?

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.37, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -800.25 and a Gross Margin at -321.88. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.63.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -52.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$136,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

Earnings analysis for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

Insider trade positions for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]

There are presently around $71 million, or 25.10% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,396,237, which is approximately -13.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,087,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.63 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 1,961,272 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,026,259 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,205,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,192,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,558 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 82,782 shares during the same period.