Market Analysts see Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] price plunged by -6.52 percent to reach at -$4.09. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Alliance Data and Signet Jewelers Sign Multi-Year Renewal Agreement to Continue Private Label Credit Services and Expand Marketing Support.

Alliance Data to continue providing private label credit services, expand marketing support and drive purchase option awareness to increase customer engagement across key Signet Brands.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) announced that its Card Services business, has signed a multi-year renewal agreement with Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to continue providing private label credit card services. Alliance Data is a provider of market-leading payment products and digital solutions, including Bread® and Comenity-branded financial services, and Signet is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

A sum of 1200452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 829.56K shares. Signet Jewelers Limited shares reached a high of $61.125 and dropped to a low of $57.77 until finishing in the latest session at $58.68.

The one-year SIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for SIG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $45 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SIG stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 17 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 509.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.55, while it was recorded at 62.13 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Signet Jewelers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.29.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 3.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.20. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of -$700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Signet Jewelers Limited posted -1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,926 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,751,768, which is approximately 8.47% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,796,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.8 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $333.05 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 5,555,509 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,326,778 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,980,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,863,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,785,458 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,200 shares during the same period.