Market Analysts see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.58 at the close of the session, down -0.39%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that BJ’s Wholesale Club to Hold First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 prior to the market open on Thursday, May 20, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To listen to the call, dial (877) 274-0290 within the U.S. or (647) 689-5405 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 7581445. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and referencing conference ID 7581445. A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at investors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock is now 30.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BJ Stock saw the intraday high of $49.39 and lowest of $47.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.18, which means current price is +31.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, BJ reached a trading volume of 3201598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $50.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has BJ stock performed recently?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.70. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.63, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 41.95 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 17.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 317.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,014.84. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 892.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $13,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.89.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

There are presently around $7,301 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,378,500, which is approximately 61.13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,755,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.41 million in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $668.78 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 16,080,171 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 17,156,162 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 117,047,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,283,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,227,411 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,693,021 shares during the same period.