Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $58

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -1.40 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering of 14,924,081 Shares of Common Stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) (“Ingersoll Rand”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 14,924,081 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $49.00 per share. No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on May 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

A sum of 3195172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $47.91 and dropped to a low of $46.76 until finishing in the latest session at $47.74.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.59. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.61, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 43.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.92%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,784 million, or 97.50% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,603,255, which is approximately -3.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.87 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 1.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 27,026,253 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 24,952,657 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 341,495,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,474,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,275,880 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,920 shares during the same period.