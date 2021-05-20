Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $12

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.11%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Hyliion Reports First Quarter 2021 Business Updates.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, reported its first quarter 2021 business updates.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Key Business Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock dropped by -2.43%. The one-year Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.66. The average equity rating for HYLN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.54 billion, with 104.32 million shares outstanding and 95.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 4119121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.11. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 130.60 and a Current Ratio set at 130.60.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254 million, or 25.80% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,111,809, which is approximately 19.87% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,767,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.35 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.65 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 13.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 8,801,237 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,849,176 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,710,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,361,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,100,158 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,025,706 shares during the same period.