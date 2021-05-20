HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is 55.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.9268 during the day while it closed the day at $5.73. The company report on May 18, 2021 that HEXO Corp to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced that management will participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Tamy Chen, Equity Research Analyst covering cannabis at BMO, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com. For more information, please contact your BMO Capital Markets representative.

HEXO Corp. stock has also loss -5.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEXO stock has declined by -25.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.03% and gained 55.71% year-on date.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $701.27 million, with 122.39 million shares outstanding and 116.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 2886745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 14.58% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,862,329, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,158,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.64 million in HEXO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.95 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,684,785 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,833,708 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 10,075,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,593,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,521 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,109 shares during the same period.