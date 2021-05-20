GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Stock trading around $24.57 per share: What’s Next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] gained 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $24.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that GSX Techedu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on May 26, 2021.

GSX’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:.

GSX Techedu Inc. represents 242.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.62 billion with the latest information. GOTU stock price has been found in the range of $23.57 to $26.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 6595346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $67.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.55, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 72.49 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU] managed to generate an average of -$8,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSX Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 32,098,869 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 46,607,961 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,128,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,835,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,628,290 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,889,793 shares during the same period.