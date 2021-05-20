Goldman lifts Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.90 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Launch of $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”) announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

Antero Resources intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the previously announced redemption of its 5.625% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) outstanding on June 1, 2021 at par plus accrued interest. The offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the completion of such redemption.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock is now 28.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.93 and lowest of $9.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.05, which means current price is +30.78% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 2930378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.54 and a Gross Margin at +64.48. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.61.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of -$234,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,552 million, or 53.10% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,132,970, which is approximately 11.513% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,275,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.73 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $279.87 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 9.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 32,029,222 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 31,937,745 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 193,761,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,728,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,002,804 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 12,713,783 shares during the same period.