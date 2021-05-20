Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] Stock trading around $0.64 per share: What’s Next?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX: GSV] traded at a high on 05/19/21, posting a 5.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on April 26, 2021 that Gold Standard Ventures Provides Dark Star Exploration Update.

Dark Star Main mineralization remains open to the east.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced drill results from 14 reverse circulation (“RC”) / sonic holes and 5 core holes at the Dark Star oxide gold deposit (https://goldstandardv.com/site/assets/files/4489/dark_star_rc_drilling_map.pdf). Drill holes DR20-01 through DR20-09 were previously released on November 18, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1973800 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stands at 4.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for GSV stock reached $230.46 million, with 357.48 million shares outstanding and 274.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, GSV reached a trading volume of 1973800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Standard Ventures Corp is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

How has GSV stock performed recently?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.70. With this latest performance, GSV shares gained by 15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5947, while it was recorded at 0.6026 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7139 for the last 200 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSV is now -4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.22. Additionally, GSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] managed to generate an average of -$565,294 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]

There are presently around $66 million, or 51.65% of GSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSV stocks are: SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC with ownership of 35,084,547, which is approximately 104.068% of the company’s market cap and around 7.36% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.12 million in GSV stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $13.61 million in GSV stock with ownership of nearly 17.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX:GSV] by around 30,380,856 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 979,764 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 70,805,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,166,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,666 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 717,363 shares during the same period.