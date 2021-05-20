For Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] gained 5.07% or 0.51 points to close at $10.56 with a heavy trading volume of 2607901 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, will hold its virtual annual meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/.

It opened the trading session at $10.05, the shares rose to $11.26 and dropped to $9.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMS points out that the company has recorded 4.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 2607901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Truist have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.73. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$16,845 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $750 million, or 57.00% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 9,278,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.98 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $97.98 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 67,141,510 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,108,692 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,274,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,975,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,895,739 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,427,312 shares during the same period.