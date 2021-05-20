For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on 05/19/21, posting a -2.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.73. The company report on May 13, 2021 that AEO Reinforces Sustainability Commitment.

American Eagle Joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign to Create Exclusive AE Jeans Collection.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reaffirms its commitment to sustainability through the use of more sustainable raw materials and manufacturing techniques, water reduction, and the development of a limited American Eagle (AE) jeans collection using guidelines as a part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign project. The AE x Jeans Redesign collection uses guidelines developed by the Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular team alongside over 80 denim experts, and adheres to the principles of a circular economy where clothes are made with limited impact, are recyclable and are long-lasting to be kept in use. This is an important step for AEO as it progresses the practice to make AE jeans more sustainable and circular, reinforcing the promise to offer customers great styles that feel good to wear and are made with the planet in mind.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3613590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.31%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $5.49 billion, with 166.66 million shares outstanding and 155.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3613590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $37.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEO stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 106.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 35.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $6,204 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,853,928, which is approximately 93.463% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,554,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.38 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $477.38 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 39,843,865 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 49,176,134 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 89,602,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,622,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,765,150 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,927,570 shares during the same period.