Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $222

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.71%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Lilly Announces Details of Presentations at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

New data from across Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) oncology portfolio will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held June 4-8, 2021. The data include new analyses of Verzenio® (abemaciclib) from the Phase 3 monarchE trial in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) early breast cancer (EBC) with a high risk of recurrence who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy. In addition, the first clinical data from the Phase 1 study of Lilly’s oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) will be presented at the meeting.

Breast Cancer HighlightsVerzenio® (abemaciclib) Lilly will present a subgroup analysis from the positive Phase 3 monarchE trial in high-risk early breast cancer detailing the invasive disease-free survival, distant relapse-free survival, and safety outcomes in patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy, as well as an analysis of a subgroup of patients from China. In addition, Lilly is publishing new pre-clinical data which examine unique attributes of Verzenio among CDK4 & 6 inhibitors. Lilly will also present an analysis of real world evidence on the risk of recurrence in early breast cancer.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 25.41%. The one-year Eli Lilly and Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.46. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.24 billion, with 908.80 million shares outstanding and 857.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 3069924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $212.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $147 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 52.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.68, while it was recorded at 195.56 for the last single week of trading, and 170.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eli Lilly and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eli Lilly and Company posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 12.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $156,068 million, or 83.00% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 110,302,100, which is approximately -0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,286,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.62 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.61 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 850 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 52,160,577 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 44,091,747 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 697,946,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 794,198,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,532,200 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,472,648 shares during the same period.